The latest automotive news and advice, including buying, selling, electric vehicles and more

Published March 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
New tax incentives are in place for buyers of electric vehicles. We’ll get the latest on which cars qualify. We’ll discuss Elon Musk’s recent update on future plans for Tesla. And we’ll get the latest news from the world of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Panelists:
Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor for growth opportunities, U.S. News & World Report; executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars team

John Paul, senior manager, traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast; host of The Car Doctor podcast

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
