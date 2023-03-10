The latest automotive news and advice, including buying, selling, electric vehicles and more

New tax incentives are in place for buyers of electric vehicles. We’ll get the latest on which cars qualify. We’ll discuss Elon Musk’s recent update on future plans for Tesla. And we’ll get the latest news from the world of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor for growth opportunities, U.S. News & World Report; executive editor of the U.S. News Best Cars team

John Paul, senior manager, traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast; host of The Car Doctor podcast