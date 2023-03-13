© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The concept of time, how it's measured, how it affects our lives

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Celestial globe with a clock face held by silhouetted hands again a dark background of ocean coastline
Luciana Santerre
/

When we move our clocks ahead by one hour, are we actually altering time? Daylight Saving Time is a reminder that time is not really a fixed constant. We talk with a physicist and a philosopher about the concept of time—how it’s defined and measured, what it means for how we view the world, and what some different interpretations are of the nature of time.

Panelists:
Stephen Naculich, LaCasce Family Professor of Natural Sciences, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Bowdoin College
Lauren Ashwell, associate professor of philosophy specializing in metaphysics, Bates College

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han