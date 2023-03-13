The concept of time, how it's measured, how it affects our lives

When we move our clocks ahead by one hour, are we actually altering time? Daylight Saving Time is a reminder that time is not really a fixed constant. We talk with a physicist and a philosopher about the concept of time—how it’s defined and measured, what it means for how we view the world, and what some different interpretations are of the nature of time.

Panelists:

Stephen Naculich, LaCasce Family Professor of Natural Sciences, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Bowdoin College

Lauren Ashwell, associate professor of philosophy specializing in metaphysics, Bates College

