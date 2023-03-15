Recognizing the vital role that cultural organizations and entities play in our state

Since 1979, Maine statute has designated this week as Maine Cultural Heritage Week, but not much has ever happened to recognize it. Now, the Cultural Alliance of Maine is launching the inaugural Cultural Heritage Week observance, March 15-22, to celebrate Maine’s many diverse cultural organizations, events, and opportunities. We’ll learn about some of these, from museums to historical societies, and hear what’s being done to support and showcase the importance of culture in Maine.

Panelists:

Ekhlas Ahmed, leader, Cultural Alliance of Maine; former educator, community organizer, came as a refugee from Sudan

Mollie Cashwell, leader, Cultural Alliance of Maine; arts administrator and cultural organizer

VIP Callers:

Betsy Richards, executive director & senior partner, Wabanaki Nations at the Abbe Museum

Patrick Lacroix, director, Acadian Archives at the University of Maine Fort Kent

Hugh French, director, Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport

Sarah Hansen, executive director, Greater Portland Landmarks