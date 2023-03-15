© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Recognizing the vital role that cultural organizations and entities play in our state

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Since 1979, Maine statute has designated this week as Maine Cultural Heritage Week, but not much has ever happened to recognize it. Now, the Cultural Alliance of Maine is launching the inaugural Cultural Heritage Week observance, March 15-22, to celebrate Maine’s many diverse cultural organizations, events, and opportunities. We’ll learn about some of these, from museums to historical societies, and hear what’s being done to support and showcase the importance of culture in Maine.

Panelists:
Ekhlas Ahmed, leader, Cultural Alliance of Maine; former educator, community organizer, came as a refugee from Sudan
Mollie Cashwell, leader, Cultural Alliance of Maine; arts administrator and cultural organizer

VIP Callers:
Betsy Richards, executive director & senior partner, Wabanaki Nations at the Abbe Museum
Patrick Lacroix, director, Acadian Archives at the University of Maine Fort Kent
Hugh French, director, Tides Institute & Museum of Art in Eastport
Sarah Hansen, executive director, Greater Portland Landmarks

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
