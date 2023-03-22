The life, music and legacy of Maine's country music star Dick Curless

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Feb 10, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Country singer Dick Curless, known for his baritone voice and eye patch, was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine. He had more than 20 hit recordings on the country charts; his biggest hit was “A Tombstone Every Mile” (1965)—it showcased Maine and his signature sound. Now the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville is honoring the singer/guitarist with an exhibit: “Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man From Maine.” We discuss his life and legacy, and hear from those who were close to him.

Panelists:

Peter Guralnick, award-winning music critic and author; he co-curated the Hall of Fame exhibit

Mick Buck, curatorial director, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Bobby Stanton, associate professor, Berklee College of Music; played guitar with Dick Curless

VIP callers:

Bucky Mitchell, played drums with Dick Curless and booked him for shows; Maine Country Music Hall of Famer

William Chinnock, grandson of Dick Curless (his mother, Terry, is Curless’s daughter); law student

Barry Darling, former radio music host, including for Maine Public Radio, audio recordist; he recorded "A Tombstone Every Mile" in 1965