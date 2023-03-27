© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
A film features portraits of inspiring Americans, including Mainers involved in activism and social change

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
Painted portraits of 8 of the inspiring Americans who are featured Truth Tellers
https://www.truthtellersfilm.com/
/

A new film, Truth Tellers, documents the work of Maine artist/activist Roberty Shetterly. He has painted portraits of more than 250 Americans who have worked to better society in different ways, from climate activism to racial justice to education. We learn about who some of these “truth tellers” are—including many based in Maine – and we’ll discuss the power of art to educate and inspire.

Panelists:
Rob Shetterly, artist; his project “Americans Who Tell the Truth” features a series of portraits he has painted of inspiring Americans
Connie Carter, director of education, Americans Who Tell the Truth

VIP Callers:
Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador; Wabanaki Alliance Board President 11:15
Zoe Weil, president and co-founder, Institute for Humane Education 11:20
Deb Fahy, project coordinator & chair, Hallowell Arts & Cultural Committee 11:30 am

