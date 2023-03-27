Preparation and response to flooding, especially with the impacts of climate change

In Maine, snowmelt in early spring can often contribute to flooding. Climate change is also causing more and more flooding, including in places that haven’t been flood risks before. We’ll hear from experts about coastal flooding, river ice jams, flash floods and more. And we’ll learn what to do before, during and after a flood.

Panelists:

Sue Baker, State National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Coordinator, State of Maine

Sam Roy, Natural Hazards Planner, Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management

Donny Dumont, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NOAA National Weather Service, based in Gray