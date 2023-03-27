© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Preparation and response to flooding, especially with the impacts of climate change

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Custom House Wharf Flooding at High Tide
https://www.flickr.com/photos/coreytempleton/
/

In Maine, snowmelt in early spring can often contribute to flooding. Climate change is also causing more and more flooding, including in places that haven’t been flood risks before. We’ll hear from experts about coastal flooding, river ice jams, flash floods and more. And we’ll learn what to do before, during and after a flood.

Panelists:
Sue Baker, State National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Coordinator, State of Maine
Sam Roy, Natural Hazards Planner, Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management
Donny Dumont, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, NOAA National Weather Service, based in Gray

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith