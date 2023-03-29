New opportunities for students pursuing Career & Technical Education in Maine

The term “career and technical education” has replaced the use of “vocational school” as part of a shift to destigmatize this academic path. Today, CTE encompasses traditional fields like agriculture and manufacturing, but also trains students in newer areas in health care, hospitality and computer science. In Maine, new state funding aims to bolster CTE programs and facilities to better prepare tomorrow’s workers. We’ll learn about the latest developments in this area of hands-on education.

Panelists:

Paulette Bonneau, director, Biddeford Regional Center of Technology, Biddeford Adult Education

Curt Ring, director, Northern Penobscot Tech Region III, based in Lincoln

Betsy Libby, president, Central Maine Community College

VIP Callers:

Dave Keaton, executive director, Maine Administrators of Career & Technical Education

Matthew Goodman, Dean of Academic Excellence and Strategic Initiatives, Southern Maine Community College

Jeff Brochu, electrician; serves as advisor for Biddeford Regional Center of Technology