Climate scientist Paul Mayewski on his work and the Climate Change Institute's 50 years of research

As the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute celebrates its 50th anniversary, we talk with CCI director and professor Paul Mayewski about the institute’s role as a global leader in studying the causes and impacts of our changing climate. We’ll also learn about Mayewski’s latest research and what he has learned over the years about glaciers, melting ice, and human-induced climate change.

Panelist:

Paul Mayewski, glaciologist, climate scientist and polar explorer; director and professor, Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine; distinguished professor, School of Earth and Climate Sciences, Marine Sciences, Policy and International Affairs, and the Business School and Law School