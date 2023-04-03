Why girls and young women are struggling with their mental health, and what can be done to help

A recent health survey in Maine found that high school girls feel anxious or depressed and also attempt suicide at much higher rates than their male peers. We’ll discuss the possible reasons for these gender differences, the causes for these mental health issues, and what can be done to help support girls—and all young people—who face mental health challenges.

Panelists:

Dr. Robyn Ostrander, medical director, child & adolescent psychiatry, Maine Medical Center

Layla Chai, junior, Penquis Valley High School

Sophie Mihm, senior, Messalonskee High School

Panelists:

Sheila Nelson, program manager, adolescent health and injury prevention, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Adrienne Carmack, executive director, Hardy Girls Health Women

Deborah Drew, certified school counselor; professor and director of graduate counseling programs, Husson University

Resources:

Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey