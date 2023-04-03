© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Why girls and young women are struggling with their mental health, and what can be done to help

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
Black and white image of teen girl with long dark hair in front of arched stone bridge, her arms raised up to touch the arch
https://www.flickr.com/photos/darling_clementine/
/

A recent health survey in Maine found that high school girls feel anxious or depressed and also attempt suicide at much higher rates than their male peers. We’ll discuss the possible reasons for these gender differences, the causes for these mental health issues, and what can be done to help support girls—and all young people—who face mental health challenges.

Panelists:
Dr. Robyn Ostrander, medical director, child & adolescent psychiatry, Maine Medical Center
Layla Chai, junior, Penquis Valley High School
Sophie Mihm, senior, Messalonskee High School

Panelists:
Sheila Nelson, program manager, adolescent health and injury prevention, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Adrienne Carmack, executive director, Hardy Girls Health Women
Deborah Drew, certified school counselor; professor and director of graduate counseling programs, Husson University

Resources:
Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han