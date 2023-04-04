What to know about colorectal cancer, including screening, prevention and treatment
Colorectal cancer had been on the decline since the early 2000s, but diagnoses among people younger than 55 have increased sharply in recent years. A 2021 Journal of the American Medical Association article found that colorectal cancer will be the leading cause of cancer death in the 20-49 age group by 2040. We’ll learn about causes, symptoms, treatment for colon cancer—as well as prevention and screening.
Panelists:
Dr. James Morse, gastroenterologist and internist, Portland Gastroenterology Center
Dr. Devon Evans, hematologist, oncologist; New England Cancer Specialists