What to know about colorectal cancer, including screening, prevention and treatment

By Cindy Han
Published April 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Colorectal cancer had been on the decline since the early 2000s, but diagnoses among people younger than 55 have increased sharply in recent years. A 2021 Journal of the American Medical Association article found that colorectal cancer will be the leading cause of cancer death in the 20-49 age group by 2040. We’ll learn about causes, symptoms, treatment for colon cancer—as well as prevention and screening.

Panelists:
Dr. James Morse, gastroenterologist and internist, Portland Gastroenterology Center
Dr. Devon Evans, hematologist, oncologist; New England Cancer Specialists

