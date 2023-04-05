© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Inside the U.S. Supreme Court, its shift to the right, and its role in the future

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
That the Supreme Court has moved to the right of the political spectrum is undisputable. A respected Supreme Court observer joins us to discuss how and why the shift to the right came about and what it might mean for the future of the nation’s highest court, and the country itself.

Panelist:
Joan Biskupic, senior Supreme Court analyst for CNN; Pulitzer Prize-winning finalist; author of books on John Roberts, Sandra Day O’Connor, Antonin Scalia, and Sonia Sotomayor; her latest book is Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
