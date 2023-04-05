Inside the U.S. Supreme Court, its shift to the right, and its role in the future

That the Supreme Court has moved to the right of the political spectrum is undisputable. A respected Supreme Court observer joins us to discuss how and why the shift to the right came about and what it might mean for the future of the nation’s highest court, and the country itself.

Panelist:

Joan Biskupic, senior Supreme Court analyst for CNN; Pulitzer Prize-winning finalist; author of books on John Roberts, Sandra Day O’Connor, Antonin Scalia, and Sonia Sotomayor; her latest book is Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court’s Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences