Advice from horticulture experts on what to prioritize in your garden this season

It’s time to spring into action and get your garden ready for the season. We’ll get advice from horticulture experts about seeds, planting, soil, native and invasive plants, pests and more.

Panelists:

Irene Barber, horticultural therapist, educator, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Kate Garland, horticultural professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Cheryl Rich, chair, horticulture department, Southern Maine Community College