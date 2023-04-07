Advice from horticulture experts on what to prioritize in your garden this season
It’s time to spring into action and get your garden ready for the season. We’ll get advice from horticulture experts about seeds, planting, soil, native and invasive plants, pests and more.
Panelists:
Irene Barber, horticultural therapist, educator, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Kate Garland, horticultural professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension
Cheryl Rich, chair, horticulture department, Southern Maine Community College