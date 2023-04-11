Travel expert Rick Steves returns to talk about climate concerns, his new food book, and offer travel advice
Travel expert Rick Steves returns to discuss what he’s learned during his recent travels, his efforts to address concerns about how travel contributes to climate change, and his first food book—focused on Italian cuisine and culture. As always, he’ll answer listener questions about where to go and what to know about European destinations.
Panelist:
Rick Steves, expert on European travel; producer of a series of guidebooks, public television and radio shows, syndicated travel column