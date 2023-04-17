How well is Maine's yellow flag law working to protect people from gun violence?

Maine’s yellow flag law took effect in July 2020. It says that a firearm can be temporarily removed from someone if they are deemed by a judge and medical professional to be a threat to themselves or others. We’ll learn how often the law has been used, hear from its proponents and opponents, and discuss why some hold it up as a model for other states to emulate.

Panelists:

Margaret Groban, retired federal prosecutor, expert in firearms regulation; University of Maine School of Law

Mike Sauschuck, Commissioner, Maine Department of Public Safety

David Trahan, executive director, Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

VIP Callers:

Benjamin Strick, senior director, adult behavioral health, Spurwink

Greg Marley, senior clinical director of suicide prevention, National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) Maine

Francine Garland Stark, executive director, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

