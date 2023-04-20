© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
How will Maine adopt more electric power to meet climate action goals?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Light bulb surrounded by symbols for water, windmills, food. gas. etc., against backdrop of nature
The Mills’ administration has set a goal to make the state carbon-neutral by 2045, and to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Turning to electricity for transportation and other energy consumption will play a significant role in reaching these targets. We’ll discuss what is meant by ‘electrification of everything,’ and what it would look like for the state infrastructure—as well as for individual consumers.

Panelists:
Fortunat Mueller, president & co-founder, Revision Energy
Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office for the State of Maine
Carlisle Tuggey, general counsel, Avangrid

VIP Caller:
Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director, City of South Portland

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
