How will Maine adopt more electric power to meet climate action goals?

The Mills’ administration has set a goal to make the state carbon-neutral by 2045, and to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Turning to electricity for transportation and other energy consumption will play a significant role in reaching these targets. We’ll discuss what is meant by ‘electrification of everything,’ and what it would look like for the state infrastructure—as well as for individual consumers.

Panelists:

Fortunat Mueller, president & co-founder, Revision Energy

Dan Burgess, director, Governor's Energy Office for the State of Maine

Carlisle Tuggey, general counsel, Avangrid

VIP Caller:

Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director, City of South Portland

