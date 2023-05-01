© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine's Emergency Medical Services are struggling to meet the needs of communities

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two ambulances driving on road coming from a crash scene with other emergency vehicles
Rich Abrahamson / Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP
/

All across the state, Emergency Medical Services are short-staffed, underfunded and failing to meet the needs of their communities—particularly in rural areas. A recent Blue Ribbon Commission report concluded that Maine EMS is at “a breaking point.” We’ll find out what some proposed solutions are to provide adequate emergency care and bolster the EMS workforce.

Panelists:
Sam Hurley, director, Maine Emergency Medical Services
Brent J. Libby, chief, Windham Fire-Rescue

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han