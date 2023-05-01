Maine's Emergency Medical Services are struggling to meet the needs of communities

All across the state, Emergency Medical Services are short-staffed, underfunded and failing to meet the needs of their communities—particularly in rural areas. A recent Blue Ribbon Commission report concluded that Maine EMS is at “a breaking point.” We’ll find out what some proposed solutions are to provide adequate emergency care and bolster the EMS workforce.

Panelists:

Sam Hurley, director, Maine Emergency Medical Services

Brent J. Libby, chief, Windham Fire-Rescue