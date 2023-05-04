© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The life and contributions of former mayor and Maine State Senator John Jenkins

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A new biography of former Maine political leader John Jenkins has just been released. It tells the story of Jenkins’ journey as Maine’s first Black state senator, the mayor of both Lewiston and Auburn—and a five-time World Champion in karate. We talk with the book’s author and Jenkins’ fiancée about Jenkins’ legacy—and the qualities that made him beloved by so many in Maine.

Panelists:
Charles Radis, author, John Jenkins: Mayor of Maine; physician; writer
Ann Parker, real estate agent, fiancée of John Jenkins
James Reese, associate dean of students, International Student Programs, Bates College

VIP Callers:
Ginger Levasseur, organizer in Auburn who campaigned for Jenkins

