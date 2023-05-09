© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The outlook for Maine's statewide transportation plan

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Old bridge in Maine
https://www.flickr.com/photos/dougtone/
/

Earlier this year, the state DOT announced its new three-year transportation plan, with nearly $4 billion in funding. We talk with the DOT Commissioner about what’s included in the plan, from road paving to highway construction to bridge projects. And we’ll hear about efforts to focus more attention to bicycle access, railways, electric vehicles and more.

Panelist:
Bruce Van Note, Commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:
Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority
Tony Donovan, managing director, Maine Rail Transit Coalition

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han