The outlook for Maine's statewide transportation plan

Earlier this year, the state DOT announced its new three-year transportation plan, with nearly $4 billion in funding. We talk with the DOT Commissioner about what’s included in the plan, from road paving to highway construction to bridge projects. And we’ll hear about efforts to focus more attention to bicycle access, railways, electric vehicles and more.

Panelist:

Bruce Van Note, Commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Callers:

Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority

Tony Donovan, managing director, Maine Rail Transit Coalition