Maine writer Katy Kelleher discusses her new book about the human desire for objects of beauty

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 2, 2023); no calls will be taken.

In her new book, Ugly History of Beautiful Things, author Katy Kelleher explores the history and science behind the objects in our world that are associated with beauty, from silk to gemstones. We talk with her about her own lifelong fascination with beauty, and how that led to her research into the concept and consequences of society’s quest for beautiful things.

Panelist:

Katy Kelleher, art, design, nature and science writer based in Maine; contributor, Paris Review; essays and writing in numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian, Vogue, Best American Science and Nature Writing; author, Ugly History of Beautiful Things (pub date: April 25, 2023)