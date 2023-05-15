NPR host and journalist Mary Louise Kelly discusses her new memoir

In a new memoir by NPR host and journalist Mary Louise Kelly , she chronicles her eldest child’s final year at home, losing her father, and dealing with other life events, all while covering some of the biggest stories in the world and hosting All Things Considered. The book, It.Goes.So.Fast.—The Year of No Do-Overs, explores questions and emotions many working mothers grapple with.

Panelist:

Mary Louise Kelly, mother, daughter, journalist, novelist; co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered”

