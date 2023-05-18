A steep rise in homelessness in Maine prompts calls for more action and solutions

MaineHousing’s annual Point in Time survey, which was just released, shows a significant rise in the number of people considered chronically homeless in Maine, as well as those experiencing shorter-term homelessness. We’ll discuss those results and the reasons behind them. And we’ll learn how different communities in Maine are responding to the crisis.

Panelists:

Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing

Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Danielle West, acting city manager, City of Portland

Victoria Abbott, director, Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta

VIP callers:

Debbie Laurie, manager, City of Bangor

Jim Devine, advocate, Homeless Voices for Justice