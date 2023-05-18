© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
A steep rise in homelessness in Maine prompts calls for more action and solutions

By Keith Shortall,
Jennifer Rooks
Published May 18, 2023
MaineHousing’s annual Point in Time survey, which was just released, shows a significant rise in the number of people considered chronically homeless in Maine, as well as those experiencing shorter-term homelessness. We’ll discuss those results and the reasons behind them. And we’ll learn how different communities in Maine are responding to the crisis.

Panelists:
Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing
Greg Payne, senior advisor, housing policy, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
Danielle West, acting city manager, City of Portland
Victoria Abbott, director, Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta

VIP callers:
Debbie Laurie, manager, City of Bangor
Jim Devine, advocate, Homeless Voices for Justice

