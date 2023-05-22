© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
How has remote work changed our lives--and society?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
The world of work was turned on its head during the pandemic, with more than a third of Maine households having at least one person shifting to remote work. We'll talk about how people's lives have changed due to the ability to telework, and what it means for employers--and society--if this becomes the norm for the future.

Panelists:
Ryan Wallace, principal & consultant, Wallace Economic Advisors
Mark McInerney, director, Center for Workforce Research and Information, Maine Department of Labor

VIP Callers:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live & Work in Maine
Mike, works remotely for financial services industry based in New Hampshire
Joshua Howe, deputy executive director, Workforce Training and Remote Working, Maine Community College System
Conz Preti, works remotely as senior editor for Insider; moved from New York to raise her three young children in Maine

