How to address Maine's affordable housing crisis

Maine is facing a housing crisis, with a dire shortage of affordable housing options, rental rates out of reach, people being evicted, and others living in unsafe or crowded conditions. We’ll discuss the latest proposals and initiatives to alleviate the urgent need for affordable housing statewide.

Panelists:

Sonja Trauss, executive director, Yes in My Back Yard (a San Francisco housing group)

Shannon Richards, vice president, MEREDA; founder, Hay Runner

Dan Stevenson, director, economic development, City of Westbrook

VIP callers:

Doris Ortiz, councilor at large, City of Biddeford