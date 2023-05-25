© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

How to address Maine's affordable housing crisis

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
View of office buildings and apartments in downtown Bangor
Micky Bedell / Bangor Daily News
/

Maine is facing a housing crisis, with a dire shortage of affordable housing options, rental rates out of reach, people being evicted, and others living in unsafe or crowded conditions. We’ll discuss the latest proposals and initiatives to alleviate the urgent need for affordable housing statewide.

Panelists:
Sonja Trauss, executive director, Yes in My Back Yard (a San Francisco housing group)
Shannon Richards, vice president, MEREDA; founder, Hay Runner
Dan Stevenson, director, economic development, City of Westbrook

VIP callers:
Doris Ortiz, councilor at large, City of Biddeford

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
