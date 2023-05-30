Understanding stroke: causes, symptoms, treatment, recovery and support

Many people are unaware of the prevalence of strokes in younger and middle-aged people, which has been increasing in recent years. In fact, according to the World Stroke Foundation, one in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. We'll discuss signs and symptoms of strokes, prevention, and some of the advancements in stroke treatment.

Panelists:

Dr. Jane Morris, neurohospitalist and stroke specialist, MaineHealth

Eileen Hawkins, registered nurse; coordinator, Stroke Program, Pen Bay Medical Center

Dr. Robert Ecker, endovascular neurosurgeon, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:

Sarah Beliveau, stroke survivor