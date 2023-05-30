© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Understanding stroke: causes, symptoms, treatment, recovery and support

By Jennifer Rooks
Published May 30, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT
Many people are unaware of the prevalence of strokes in younger and middle-aged people, which has been increasing in recent years. In fact, according to the World Stroke Foundation, one in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. We'll discuss signs and symptoms of strokes, prevention, and some of the advancements in stroke treatment.

Panelists:
Dr. Jane Morris, neurohospitalist and stroke specialist, MaineHealth
Eileen Hawkins, registered nurse; coordinator, Stroke Program, Pen Bay Medical Center
Dr. Robert Ecker, endovascular neurosurgeon, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:
Sarah Beliveau, stroke survivor

