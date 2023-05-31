What to expect at the Indian Market and what it means to Wabanaki communities

The Abbe Museum Indian Market returns to Bar Harbor this year, once again celebrating Indigenous arts and culture, after a three-year absence. We’ll talk with organizers and artisans about what to expect during this year’s festivities (June 2-4), which will include the nationally recognized display and sale of arts—from baskets to jewelry—as well as music, dance, demonstrations and educational programs.

Panelists:

Betsy Richards, executive director & senior partner with Wabanaki Nations; Abbe Museum

Sarah Sockbeson, Penobscot artist and basketmaker

VIP Caller:

Frances Soctomah, Passamaquoddy artist, basketmaker, advocate

Rae Pictou, Mi'kmaq artist, storyteller, activist

