What to expect at the Indian Market and what it means to Wabanaki communities

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Artist and basketmaker Sarah Sockbeson standing near a table filled with colorful, intricate baskets
Eddie Moore
/
em081812n/jnorth/daily/Sarah Sockbenson, Penobscot, from Indian Island, Maine, sales her baskets made from black ash trees at the Santa Fe Indian Market, Saturday August 18, 2012. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Abbe Museum Indian Market returns to Bar Harbor this year, once again celebrating Indigenous arts and culture, after a three-year absence. We’ll talk with organizers and artisans about what to expect during this year’s festivities (June 2-4), which will include the nationally recognized display and sale of arts—from baskets to jewelry—as well as music, dance, demonstrations and educational programs.

Panelists:
Betsy Richards, executive director & senior partner with Wabanaki Nations; Abbe Museum
Sarah Sockbeson, Penobscot artist and basketmaker

VIP Caller:
Frances Soctomah, Passamaquoddy artist, basketmaker, advocate
Rae Pictou, Mi'kmaq artist, storyteller, activist

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
