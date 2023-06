Answers to your summer gardening questions, from perennials to pest control

Gardening experts answer your questions about kitchen gardens, perennials, edible plants, native and invasive plants, and landscaping with sustainability and resilience in mind. We’ll also find out about best ways to manage pests while supporting biodiversity.

Panelists:

Irene Brady Barber, program manager, adult education, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Kate Garland, horticultural professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Gary Fish, Maine state horiculturist