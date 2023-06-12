© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Historic sites in Maine: where to go and what to see and learn

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is full of interesting places to visit that hold historic significance, from forts to houses to museums. We’ll talk with experts about where to go, what you can see and learn, and why visiting these sites can offer insights into the past, present and future of Maine.

Panelists:
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian
Kirk F. Mohney, director, Maine Historic Preservation Commission

VIP Callers:
Abbe Levin, coordinator, Cultural Tourism, Maine Office of Tourism
Maine Historical Society

