What to know about rabies, and why there are so many cases this year in Maine

An alarming number of rabies cases have occurred in Maine recently: In the first 5 months of the year there have been 30 confirmed cases—almost as many as during all of 2022. The disease has been found in raccoons, skunks, bats and other animals. We’ll learn what causes rabies, how to recognize it, what happens when other animals or humans get infected—and how to prevent its spread.

Panelists:

Tegwin Taylor, wildlife health biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Dr. Rachael Fiske, assistant state veterinarian, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

VIP Caller:

Megan Porter, veterinarian; public health educator; Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention