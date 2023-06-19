The rise in Black-owned businesses in Maine and how to support them

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 7, 2023); no calls will be taken.

For Juneteenth, we listen back to our recent program on Black-owned businesses in Maine. Attention to social justice for Black Americans grew in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. While some people took to the streets and joined protests, others focused on supporting Black-owned businesses. In Maine, this spirit fueled the formation of Black Owned Maine, which promotes Black business owners and their products and services. We talk with some of these entrepreneurs—and what it means to support their work. This show is part of our yearlong series on the changing face of Maine. (Original broadcast June 7, 2023)

Panelists:

Rose Barboza, co-founder, Black Owned Maine; entrepreneur, activist

Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), co-founder, Black Owned Maine; photographer, podcast host, music producer

VIP Callers:

Michael Stiggle, owner, Timberwolves Restaurant

TJ Trueh, voiceover actor based in Portland

Coco Corral, owner, Loving Anvil