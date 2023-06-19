© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The rise in Black-owned businesses in Maine and how to support them

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published June 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Loving Anvil
/

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 7, 2023); no calls will be taken.

For Juneteenth, we listen back to our recent program on Black-owned businesses in Maine. Attention to social justice for Black Americans grew in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. While some people took to the streets and joined protests, others focused on supporting Black-owned businesses. In Maine, this spirit fueled the formation of Black Owned Maine, which promotes Black business owners and their products and services. We talk with some of these entrepreneurs—and what it means to support their work. This show is part of our yearlong series on the changing face of Maine. (Original broadcast June 7, 2023)

Panelists:
Rose Barboza, co-founder, Black Owned Maine; entrepreneur, activist
Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), co-founder, Black Owned Maine; photographer, podcast host, music producer

VIP Callers:
Michael Stiggle, owner, Timberwolves Restaurant
TJ Trueh, voiceover actor based in Portland
Coco Corral, owner, Loving Anvil

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
See stories by Keith Shortall
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith