Reading the Maine Landscape

What are the factors that shape the forests, mountains, wetlands, and streams around us and how do we recognize their importance? Ecologist and author Noah Charney helps us learn important clues to the ecological history of different sites and also how to apply them to the stewardship of Maine's land and waters—including our own backyards.

Panelist:

Noah Charney, author and Assistant Professor, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology at University of Maine, Orono.

VIP Caller:

Susannah B. Lerhman, Adjunct Research Professor / Research Ecologist, USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station