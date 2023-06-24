© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Reading the Maine Landscape

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published June 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Salamander eggs seen under reflection of a hand on the surface of a vernal pool
Noah Charney photo
/

What are the factors that shape the forests, mountains, wetlands, and streams around us and how do we recognize their importance? Ecologist and author Noah Charney helps us learn important clues to the ecological history of different sites and also how to apply them to the stewardship of Maine's land and waters—including our own backyards.

Panelist:
Noah Charney, author and Assistant Professor, Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Conservation Biology at University of Maine, Orono.

VIP Caller:

Susannah B. Lerhman, Adjunct Research Professor / Research Ecologist, USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han