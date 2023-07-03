Three authors featured in the ReadME statewide summer reading program, and their book recommendations

ReadME is an annual program sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council, partnering with the Maine State Library and Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Its goal is to have Maine adults all reading two books recommended by a well-known Maine author. For this year’s program, recommending author and journalist Colin Woodard has selected books by authors Meghan Gillis and Morgan Talty. We’ll talk with all three authors about their work—and get some recommendations for great summer reads.

Panelists:

Colin Woodard is the author of six books including American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America. He’s on the staff of the Portland Press Herald and is Director of the Nationhood Lab project at the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina University. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Economist, Smithsonian, Politico and dozens of other publications.

Meghan Gilliss’s debut novel is Lungfish, a story about addiction, doubt, marriage, motherhood, and learning to see in the dark.

Morgan Talty’s debut collection, Night of the Living Rez, is an award-winning collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the twenty-first century and what it means to live, to survive, and to persevere after tragedy.