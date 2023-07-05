© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Rebroadcast - The ethics of artificial intelligence, and what to beware of as applications of AI expand

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Face of a white robot looking toward the photographer
https://1dayreview.com/
/

This is a rebroadcast of our June 1, 2023 show.

The White House recently released guidelines for federally backed research on artificial intelligence (AI). Our panel discusses the ethical questions that arise as AI advances—such as the controversial ChatGPT technology—become widely used. Can AI be a beneficial tool, or does it open up dangerous avenues for fake news, plagiarism and other negative applications?

Panelists:
Crystal Hall, associate professor, Digital Humanities; director, Digital and Computational Studies Program, Bowdoin College; focus on digital humanities
Eric Chown, Sarah and James Bowdoin professor, Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College; focus on humans and machines
Fernando Nascimento, assistant professor, Digital and Computational Studies, Bowdoin College; focus on ethics

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith