Business and Economy
Maine Calling

The latest automotive news from our experts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A medium blue Kia EV9 electric car with its driver's door ajar sparkles under overhead lights
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
An electric battery-powered Kia EV9 Sport Utility Vehicle that carries seven people and is marketed to millennial car buyers is at the New York International Auto Show in New York City on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The EV9 comes with two powertrain options, a standard battery and rear-wheel-drive, and an optional larger battery that's expected to go 300 miles (480 kilometers) on a charge. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes at a fast-charging station, Kia says. The EV9 will hit U.S. showrooms late this year, and it's expected to be built at the company's plant in West Point, Georgia, starting next year. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Our automotive experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs. We’ll hear which cars Jamie & John have been testing, and we’ll discuss the future of EVs, summer driving concerns, buying and selling vehicles—and answers to your automotive questions.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com

John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast

Resources:

Maine plans to more than triple the number of public vehicle chargers (msn.com)

EV Tax Credits and Other Incentives - Efficiency Maine

Car Talk: Home of Click & Clack and Car Advice

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
