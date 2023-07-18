The latest automotive news from our experts

Our automotive experts return to discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs. We’ll hear which cars Jamie & John have been testing, and we’ll discuss the future of EVs, summer driving concerns, buying and selling vehicles—and answers to your automotive questions.

Panelists:

Jamie Page Deaton, editor-in-chief, CarTalk.com

John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast

Resources:

Maine plans to more than triple the number of public vehicle chargers (msn.com)

EV Tax Credits and Other Incentives - Efficiency Maine

Car Talk: Home of Click & Clack and Car Advice

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety