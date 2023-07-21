The interactive experience of immersive art
A relatively new phenomenon in the world of art is known as immersive art. These types of multi-media exhibits involve an interactive experience, such as walking through a space with images projected all around. They’ve grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. We’ll learn about this dynamic art form, and hear about some examples of immersive art happening in Maine.
Panelists:
James LaPlante, president, Sputnik Animation based in South Portland
Jeff Grantz, founder, Illuminus, Boston; director, creative technologies, Design Communications
Vince Kadlubek, co-founder, director, Meow Wolf, experiential arts company based in Santa Fe
VIP Callers:
Christopher Sullivan, project manager, EcoArts; exhibit at Maine Maritime Museum 11:20
Matt Cahill, co-founder & director, Hogfish; event at Mechanics’ Hall
Resources:
Encounters: pop-up immersive art experience in Portland
SeaChange: Darkness and Light in the Gulf of Maine - Maine Maritime Museum
CarmXn: a modern adaptation of the classic opera
Maine Mineral & Gem Museum: meteorite exhibit