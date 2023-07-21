The interactive experience of immersive art

A relatively new phenomenon in the world of art is known as immersive art. These types of multi-media exhibits involve an interactive experience, such as walking through a space with images projected all around. They’ve grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. We’ll learn about this dynamic art form, and hear about some examples of immersive art happening in Maine.

Panelists:

James LaPlante, president, Sputnik Animation based in South Portland

Jeff Grantz, founder, Illuminus, Boston; director, creative technologies, Design Communications

Vince Kadlubek, co-founder, director, Meow Wolf, experiential arts company based in Santa Fe

VIP Callers:

Christopher Sullivan, project manager, EcoArts; exhibit at Maine Maritime Museum 11:20

Matt Cahill, co-founder & director, Hogfish; event at Mechanics’ Hall

Resources:

Encounters: pop-up immersive art experience in Portland

SeaChange: Darkness and Light in the Gulf of Maine - Maine Maritime Museum

CarmXn: a modern adaptation of the classic opera

Maine Mineral & Gem Museum: meteorite exhibit