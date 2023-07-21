© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

The interactive experience of immersive art

By Cindy Han
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT
Interactive art exhibit features glowing ocean life
Anna Dibble / EcoArts
/

A relatively new phenomenon in the world of art is known as immersive art. These types of multi-media exhibits involve an interactive experience, such as walking through a space with images projected all around. They’ve grown in popularity, especially during the pandemic. We’ll learn about this dynamic art form, and hear about some examples of immersive art happening in Maine.

Panelists:
James LaPlante, president, Sputnik Animation based in South Portland
Jeff Grantz, founder, Illuminus, Boston; director, creative technologies, Design Communications
Vince Kadlubek, co-founder, director, Meow Wolf, experiential arts company based in Santa Fe

VIP Callers:
Christopher Sullivan, project manager, EcoArts; exhibit at Maine Maritime Museum 11:20
Matt Cahill, co-founder & director, Hogfish; event at Mechanics’ Hall

Resources:
Encounters: pop-up immersive art experience in Portland
SeaChange: Darkness and Light in the Gulf of Maine - Maine Maritime Museum
CarmXn: a modern adaptation of the classic opera
Maine Mineral & Gem Museum: meteorite exhibit

