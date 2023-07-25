© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Rebroadcast - Archaeology provides insights into Maine's past, present, and future

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Young archaeologists in training working at a sunny dig site on the Maine Coast
University of Maine Archaeology Field School

In this rebroadcast from July 6th, we'll hear about evidence for human presence in Maine dating to over 10,000 years ago. Archaeology can reveal how societies were structured, how past people interacted with each other and the environment, and more. We’ll learn about archaeological sites in Maine and how the field is changing to include indigenous voices.

Panelists:

Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Assistant Professor of Anthropology - University of Maine, member of the Penobscot Nation, professional archaeologist

Isaac St. John, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians

Resources:

The Maine Archaeological Society – A Place to Learn and Discover (mainearchsociety.org)

Archaeological Survey | Maine Historic Preservation Commission

The Maine Archaeology Cultural Heritage Guide

Summer Coastal Maine Archaeology Field School - Department of Anthropology - University of Maine (umaine.edu)

Genealogy | Free Full-Text | In Conversation with the Ancestors: Indigenizing Archaeological Narratives at Acadia National Park, Maine (mdpi.com)

Wabanaki Voices and Heritage Spaces: Advancing Indigenous Community Engagement in Shell Mound Research, Documentation, and Management in Maine - Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions - University of Maine (umaine.edu)

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
