Rebroadcast - Archaeology provides insights into Maine's past, present, and future

In this rebroadcast from July 6th, we'll hear about evidence for human presence in Maine dating to over 10,000 years ago. Archaeology can reveal how societies were structured, how past people interacted with each other and the environment, and more. We’ll learn about archaeological sites in Maine and how the field is changing to include indigenous voices.

Panelists:

Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Assistant Professor of Anthropology - University of Maine, member of the Penobscot Nation, professional archaeologist

Isaac St. John, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians

Resources:

The Maine Archaeological Society – A Place to Learn and Discover (mainearchsociety.org)

Archaeological Survey | Maine Historic Preservation Commission

The Maine Archaeology Cultural Heritage Guide

Summer Coastal Maine Archaeology Field School - Department of Anthropology - University of Maine (umaine.edu)

Genealogy | Free Full-Text | In Conversation with the Ancestors: Indigenizing Archaeological Narratives at Acadia National Park, Maine (mdpi.com)

Wabanaki Voices and Heritage Spaces: Advancing Indigenous Community Engagement in Shell Mound Research, Documentation, and Management in Maine - Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions - University of Maine (umaine.edu)

