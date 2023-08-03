© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The wonder of opossums

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Opossum babies cuddling in a multicolored blanket
www.misfitsrehab.org

Whether you find them cute or creepy, opossums are interesting and often misunderstood creatures. They’re the only marsupials found in North America. We’ll learn more about their population in Maine, their interactions with humans and the environment, what to do if you encounter one, and what wildlife rehabilitators do with these unusual creatures.

Panelist:

Jennifer Marchigiani, Founder/Director of Misfits Rehab

Resources:

Opossum: Mammals: Species Information: Wildlife: Fish & Wildlife: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Opossum Society of the United States | Rehabilitation and Education (opossumsocietyus.org)

National Opossum Society

Are Virginia opossums really ecological traps for ticks? Groundtruthing laboratory observations - PubMed (nih.gov)

Found An Animal In Need (misfitsrehab.org)

What to do about opossums | The Humane Society of the United States

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith