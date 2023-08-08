© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Biking trends and safety

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Interest in cycling surged during the pandemic and has not let up. We’ll discuss the many popular forms of bicycling, including mountain biking, rail cycling and e-bikes—and we’ll find out where to ride in Maine. We’ll also address bike safety, especially given recent cyclist injuries and fatalities in Maine.

Panelists:

Jean Sideris, executive director, Bicycle Coalition of Maine

John Grenier, owner, Rainbow Bicycle in Lewiston

VIP callers:

Lauri Boxer-Macomber, attorney, Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman; focus on bicycle and pedestrian law; Board of Directors, Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Rob Lavoie, Chiropractor, Gorham Town Councilor, and a trail builder

Liz Coffey, Operations Coordinator, New England Mountain Bike Association

Resources:

Bicycle Safety: Bike Safety Tips for Kids and Adults | NHTSA

15 Bicycle Safety Guidelines For Riders Of All Ages (informedcyclist.com)

Hottest bike tech trends of 2022 | The Pro's Closet (theproscloset.com)

Biking in Maine: Where To Go, What To Buy, Bicycling Safety & Sharing the Road | Maine Public

A proposed bicycle trail system could connect Maine's 25 biggest communities by 2030 | Maine Public

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Cindy Han
