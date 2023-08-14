© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Providing Homes for Maine's asylum seekers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published August 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Youngsters wait on a luggage cart as the belongings of African asylum seekers are packed onto moving trucks at the Portland Expo, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Portland, Maine. The state's largest city is racing to find homes for dozens of African asylum seekers as a temporary shelter closes on Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Youngsters wait on a luggage cart as the belongings of African asylum seekers are packed onto moving trucks at the Portland Expo, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Portland, Maine. The state's largest city is racing to find homes for dozens of African asylum seekers as a temporary shelter closes on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Portland Expo opened a temporary shelter in response to the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Maine. That shelter is closing this week, and some 200 people are still in need of alternate housing. We learn about what’s needed, what plans are in place or in the works – and how organizations and individuals can help.

Panelists:

Victoria Morales, Executive Director, Quality Housing Coalition

Belinda Ray, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Greater Portland Council of Governments

Kristen Dow, Director, Health & Human Services, City of Portland

VIP Caller:

Mufalo Chitam, community organizer; Executive Director, Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition

Resources

Portland plans to move asylum seekers to hotels when Expo shelter closes next week | Maine Public

Portland urges Mills to endorse Unity campus as transitional housing for asylum seekers | Maine Public

Dozens of asylum seekers arrive in Sanford, hoping to find emergency housing | Maine Public

Rural communities in Maine struggle to accommodate asylum-seekers : NPR

Maine’s Housing Crunch Squeezes Refugee And Asylum-Seeking Communities | Maine Public

Jennifer Rooks
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith