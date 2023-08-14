Providing Homes for Maine's asylum seekers

Earlier this year, the Portland Expo opened a temporary shelter in response to the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Maine. That shelter is closing this week, and some 200 people are still in need of alternate housing. We learn about what’s needed, what plans are in place or in the works – and how organizations and individuals can help.

Panelists:

Victoria Morales, Executive Director, Quality Housing Coalition

Belinda Ray, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Greater Portland Council of Governments

Kristen Dow, Director, Health & Human Services, City of Portland

VIP Caller:

Mufalo Chitam, community organizer; Executive Director, Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition

