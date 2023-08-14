Providing Homes for Maine's asylum seekers
Earlier this year, the Portland Expo opened a temporary shelter in response to the large numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Maine. That shelter is closing this week, and some 200 people are still in need of alternate housing. We learn about what’s needed, what plans are in place or in the works – and how organizations and individuals can help.
Panelists:
Victoria Morales, Executive Director, Quality Housing Coalition
Belinda Ray, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Greater Portland Council of Governments
Kristen Dow, Director, Health & Human Services, City of Portland
VIP Caller:
Mufalo Chitam, community organizer; Executive Director, Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition
Resources
Portland plans to move asylum seekers to hotels when Expo shelter closes next week | Maine Public
Portland urges Mills to endorse Unity campus as transitional housing for asylum seekers | Maine Public
Dozens of asylum seekers arrive in Sanford, hoping to find emergency housing | Maine Public
Rural communities in Maine struggle to accommodate asylum-seekers : NPR
Maine’s Housing Crunch Squeezes Refugee And Asylum-Seeking Communities | Maine Public