Health
Maine Calling

Public health update

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Healthcare worker applying a band aid to a child's arm.
We check in with medical experts to learn about the latest public health concerns. Covid cases and hospitalizations are rising again, and another vaccine is on its way. We’ll find out what precautions are recommended, what’s in store for flu season, and get answers to your medical questions.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer, MaineHealth

Dr. Jim Jarvis, Senior Physician Executive, System Incident Command, Northern Light Health

Resources:

All Health Advisories | MeCDC | Maine DHHS

COVID-19: Maine Data| Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | Airborne Disease Surveillance Epidemiology Program | MeCDC | Maine DHHS

How to Protect Yourself and Others | CDC

The Truth Behind Common COVID-19 Vaccine Misconceptions (aarp.org)

Vaccination Sites | Covid-19 (maine.gov)

The Science of Masking to Control COVID-19 (cdc.gov)

Amid ‘summer surge’ of new COVID variant — should we be wearing masks? (msn.com)

Influenza | MeCDC | Maine DHHS

Frequently Asked Influenza (Flu) Questions: 2022-2023 Season | CDC

Where to get a flu shot near me | Flu and COVID-19 shots | newscentermaine.com

