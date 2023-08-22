Public health update

We check in with medical experts to learn about the latest public health concerns. Covid cases and hospitalizations are rising again, and another vaccine is on its way. We’ll find out what precautions are recommended, what’s in store for flu season, and get answers to your medical questions.

Panelists:

Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer, MaineHealth

Dr. Jim Jarvis, Senior Physician Executive, System Incident Command, Northern Light Health

