This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 14, 2023); no calls will be taken.

These days, the word "joy" is popping up everywhere. Why has the pursuit of joy subbed in for the pursuit of happiness--or other emotions? We discuss what distinguishes joy, why it has become such a desirable goal, and how we can find joy in our daily lives.

Panelists:

Theo Greene, associate professor, sociology, Bowdoin College

Susan Gehry, geriatric psychiatrist, director of Aging Maine, University of New England; associate professor, geriatrics, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine

Resources:

What Is Joy and What Does It Say About Us? | Psychology Today

Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu: The Secret to Joy | Time

A Defense of Joy - The Atlantic

