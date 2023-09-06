© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

The Anthropocene

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A waterside factory with many stacks belching smoke into the air
Geologic time is divided into units like eras (like the Cenozoic) and periods (such as the Jurassic). These span millions of years. Then there are relatively shorter epochs: The Holocene epoch started 12,000 years ago. Now some scientists say we've entered a new epoch: the Anthropocene. This name reflects that humans are now the major cause of changes in our planet’s climate and environment. We’ll learn about the Anthropocene and what it means about our impact on Earth.

Panelists:

Jacquelyn Gill, Associate Professor of Paleoecology & Plant Ecology, School of Biology and Ecology and Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

Gregory Zaro, Associate Professor, Anthropology Department
and Climate Change Institute, University of Maine

