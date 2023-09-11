The legacy of 9/11

We mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attack with a conversation with Carnegie Endowment Senior Fellow Aaron David Miller about the lasting impacts of that day and the current state of world affairs.

Panelist:

Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President. Between 1978 and 2003, he served at the State Department as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State.

