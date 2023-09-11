© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
History
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The legacy of 9/11

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Portrait of Aaron David Miller beside photo of a Taliban member guarding Burka-clad women in line for food

We mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attack with a conversation with Carnegie Endowment Senior Fellow Aaron David Miller about the lasting impacts of that day and the current state of world affairs.

Panelist:

Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President. Between 1978 and 2003, he served at the State Department as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State.

Resources:

September 11 attacks: What happened on 9/11? - BBC News

Two Decades Later, the Enduring Legacy of 9/11 | Pew Research Center

Toxins and Health Impacts: Health Effects of 9/11 - WTC Health Program (cdc.gov)

'No words': 9/11 death toll continues to rise 22 years later - ABC News (go.com)

The 9/11 Effect and the Transformation of Global Security | Council of Councils (cfr.org)

Two weeks of chaos: A timeline of the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan - The Washington Post

The Afghans America Left Behind | The New Yorker

