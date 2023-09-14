The role of libraries

Libraries today are about much more than lending books. We talk with Maine library leaders about the rapidly expanding role of libraries, especially with demand for digital services and access to technology. And we learn about the challenges librarians face in these changing times, from being more inclusive to navigating political controversies to making the most of limited budgets.

Panelists:

Lori A. Fisher, State Librarian, Maine State Library

Nancy Crowell, Scarborough Public Library Director

VIP callers:

Bangor Public Library

Jon Knepp, Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft

Resources:

Amid debates in Maine, ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulf U.S. school districts - Maine Beacon

The Ruling That Threatens the Future of Libraries - The Atlantic

How Librarians Can Save The World : NPR

Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped: Maine State Library

Upcoming Library Events | Scarborough Public Library (scarboroughlibrary.org)

eLibrary - Bangor Public Library | Bangor, ME

Calendar - Thompson Free Library

