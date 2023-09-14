© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Education
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The role of libraries

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo of library interior from a high point of view
www.canva.com

Libraries today are about much more than lending books. We talk with Maine library leaders about the rapidly expanding role of libraries, especially with demand for digital services and access to technology. And we learn about the challenges librarians face in these changing times, from being more inclusive to navigating political controversies to making the most of limited budgets.

Panelists:

Lori A. Fisher, State Librarian, Maine State Library

Nancy Crowell, Scarborough Public Library Director

VIP callers:

Bangor Public Library

Jon Knepp, Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft

Resources:

Amid debates in Maine, ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulf U.S. school districts - Maine Beacon

The Ruling That Threatens the Future of Libraries - The Atlantic

How Librarians Can Save The World : NPR

Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped: Maine State Library

Upcoming Library Events | Scarborough Public Library (scarboroughlibrary.org)

eLibrary - Bangor Public Library | Bangor, ME

Calendar - Thompson Free Library

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith