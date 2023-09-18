© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Broadband expansion in Maine

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Broadband workers installing cable along a roadside

The head of the Maine Connectivity Authority discusses efforts to increase access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet throughout the state. We'll learn about efforts underway, funding sources, potential roadblocks, and the work being done beyond the wires to build out the internet and digital equity across the state.

Panelist:

Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority

VIP callers:

Brooke Barron, Federal Program Officer for Maine, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Jason Parent, Executive Director & CEO, Aroostook Community Action Planning

Kerem Durdag, President, Great Works Internet (GWI)

Laurie Kelley, Co-chair, Orland Broadband Committee

Resources:

Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program | BroadbandUSA (doc.gov)

Report: Nearly one in four Aroostook County homes lack reliable broadband | Maine Public

Maine seeks input on how to spend $250M in federal broadband funds | Maine Public

Millions in funding announced for broadband expansion in Maine | newscentermaine.com

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
See stories by Keith Shortall
Cindy Han
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith