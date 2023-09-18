The head of the Maine Connectivity Authority discusses efforts to increase access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet throughout the state. We'll learn about efforts underway, funding sources, potential roadblocks, and the work being done beyond the wires to build out the internet and digital equity across the state.

Panelist:

Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Connectivity Authority

VIP callers:

Brooke Barron, Federal Program Officer for Maine, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Jason Parent, Executive Director & CEO, Aroostook Community Action Planning

Kerem Durdag, President, Great Works Internet (GWI)

Laurie Kelley, Co-chair, Orland Broadband Committee

Resources:

Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program | BroadbandUSA (doc.gov)

Report: Nearly one in four Aroostook County homes lack reliable broadband | Maine Public

Maine seeks input on how to spend $250M in federal broadband funds | Maine Public

Millions in funding announced for broadband expansion in Maine | newscentermaine.com

