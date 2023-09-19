© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
School staff shortages

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo of a classic looking high school facade
Schools in Maine and across the nation are grappling with staff shortages, from teachers to bus drivers to people with special ed training. We talk with education leaders about the causes and effects of these shortages, as well as proposed solutions.

Panelists:
Eileen King, executive director, Maine School Superintendents Association
Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education

VIP Caller:
Kenneth Johnson, superintendent, MSAD 37 – Harrington
Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association

Resources:
School year in Maine begins with familiar staffing shortages (pressherald.com)
Maine's teacher shortage is improving, but dozens of positions are still unfilled | Maine Public
Maine schools still struggling with staffing shortages | newscentermaine.com
Teacher shortages have gotten worse. Here’s how schools are coping. - The Washington Post

