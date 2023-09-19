School staff shortages

Schools in Maine and across the nation are grappling with staff shortages, from teachers to bus drivers to people with special ed training. We talk with education leaders about the causes and effects of these shortages, as well as proposed solutions.

Panelists:

Eileen King, executive director, Maine School Superintendents Association

Pender Makin, commissioner, Maine Department of Education

VIP Caller:

Kenneth Johnson, superintendent, MSAD 37 – Harrington

Grace Leavitt, president, Maine Education Association

