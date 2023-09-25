© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Maine's new CDC Director

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Portrait of Dr. Puthiery Va
Maine CDC

The new Director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control & Prevention joins us to introduce herself and discuss her priorities as the state’s public health leader. Dr. Puthiery Va started the job last month. Her background is in epidemiology, and, most recently, she oversaw public health in the Navajo Nation in Arizona. We’ll learn about her plans for the future—and she’ll answer your questions about Covid and other health concerns.

Panelist:

Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Resources:

The Mills administration announces a new head of the Maine CDC | Maine Public

Doctor who led COVID-19 response for Navajo Nation in Arizona to become Maine CDC director | AP News

COVID-19 infections rise in Maine, and wastewater testing indicates more to come (pressherald.com)

Maine Calling
