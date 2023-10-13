Superstitions and why we believe in them

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 31, 2022); no calls will be taken.

It's Friday the 13th—are you superstitious enough to be wary of bad luck today? We'll talk about the superstitions that we believe in—and why—and which ones are prevalent in Maine. Maritime superstitions, in particular, have been part of Maine's history. Remember to always put a coin under the mast!

Panelists:

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

Pauleena MacDougall, former director, Maine Folklife Center; faculty associate, anthropology, University of Maine

VIP Caller:

Cipperly A. Good, curator of maritime history, Penobscot Marine Museum

