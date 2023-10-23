© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The War in Gaza

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Man standing amidst bombed out destruction of buildings in area of Gaza
Middle East expert Aaron David Miller offers context and analysis of the war between Israel and Hamas. We'll learn the history of the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, get an update on the latest developments in the region, and discuss the U.S. role in the conflict.

Panelists:
Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President; served as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State; frequent contributor to major media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
