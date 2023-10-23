The War in Gaza

Middle East expert Aaron David Miller offers context and analysis of the war between Israel and Hamas. We'll learn the history of the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, get an update on the latest developments in the region, and discuss the U.S. role in the conflict.

Panelists:

Aaron David Miller, author of five books, including his most recent, The End of Greatness: Why America Can’t Have (and Doesn’t Want) Another Great President; served as an historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State; frequent contributor to major media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times