© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Lewiston, Lisbon, and Bowdoin are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Residents are advised to stay at home.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The growing role of genetic counseling

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
DNA strand in background with lab researcher's gloved hand holding test tube with pink substance in it
Maine Public

DNA testing is now commonplace, not only for people seeking to understand their ancestry, but for those looking for information about their genetic risk for disease. Because of this, genetic counseling is a rapidly growing field, focused on helping people understand DNA results regarding risk of cancer, dementia, prenatal tests and more. We'll learn what genetic counseling entails, and how it's expanding in Maine.

Panelists:
Hannah Novak, genetic counselor, New England Cancer Specialists
Stephanie Sharp, genetic counselor; manager, Genetics Program, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:
Elizabeth Dennis, medical director, High Risk Cancer Genetics Program, New England Cancer Specialists

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han