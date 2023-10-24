The growing role of genetic counseling

DNA testing is now commonplace, not only for people seeking to understand their ancestry, but for those looking for information about their genetic risk for disease. Because of this, genetic counseling is a rapidly growing field, focused on helping people understand DNA results regarding risk of cancer, dementia, prenatal tests and more. We'll learn what genetic counseling entails, and how it's expanding in Maine.

Panelists:

Hannah Novak, genetic counselor, New England Cancer Specialists

Stephanie Sharp, genetic counselor; manager, Genetics Program, MaineHealth

VIP Caller:

Elizabeth Dennis, medical director, High Risk Cancer Genetics Program, New England Cancer Specialists