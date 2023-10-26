Lewiston Shooting Update: Special 7pm Live Program

This show is a special live 7 pm broadcast

Many questions remain about the mass shooting in Lewiston. We talk with Maine Public and national reporters for information and analysis about the latest developments and repercussions in communities surrounding Lewiston and beyond.

Panelists:

Susan Sharon, deputy news director, Maine Public

Patty Wight, news reporter and host, Maine Public

Brian Mann, correspondent, National News Desk, NPR

VIP Callers:

Robbie Feinberg, host and producer, Maine Public

Nick Song, reporter, Emerging Voices Fellow, Maine Public

Pilar Melendez, senior national reporter, The Daily Beast