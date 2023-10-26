© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Androscoggin and Northern Sagadahoc Counties are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Residents are advised to stay at home.
News
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Lewiston Shooting Update: Special 7pm Live Program

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Shelter in Place large LED sign to caution Lewiston area community due to mass shooter on the loose

This show is a special live 7 pm broadcast

Many questions remain about the mass shooting in Lewiston. We talk with Maine Public and national reporters for information and analysis about the latest developments and repercussions in communities surrounding Lewiston and beyond.

Panelists:
Susan Sharon, deputy news director, Maine Public
Patty Wight, news reporter and host, Maine Public
Brian Mann, correspondent, National News Desk, NPR

VIP Callers:
Robbie Feinberg, host and producer, Maine Public
Nick Song, reporter, Emerging Voices Fellow, Maine Public
Pilar Melendez, senior national reporter, The Daily Beast

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han