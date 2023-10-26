Lewiston Shooting Update: Special 7pm Live Program
This show is a special live 7 pm broadcast
Many questions remain about the mass shooting in Lewiston. We talk with Maine Public and national reporters for information and analysis about the latest developments and repercussions in communities surrounding Lewiston and beyond.
Panelists:
Susan Sharon, deputy news director, Maine Public
Patty Wight, news reporter and host, Maine Public
Brian Mann, correspondent, National News Desk, NPR
VIP Callers:
Robbie Feinberg, host and producer, Maine Public
Nick Song, reporter, Emerging Voices Fellow, Maine Public
Pilar Melendez, senior national reporter, The Daily Beast